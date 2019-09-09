BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is in jail after he admitted to police he beat his neighbor with a bat because his neighbor is "driving him crazy", according to court documents.

James Macik, 65, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in jail on a $10,000 bond.

It happened Sept. 7 just before 5 p.m. on the 2900 block of Wildflower Drive. Macik told police his 74-year-old neighbor was "driving him crazy" for the last three years by slamming doors and making noise all night long and decided to confront him, according to court documents.

The victim, who used a cane, answered the door, but Macik thought the cane was a weapon, he said, and went back to his apartment to get the wooden bat. When he opened his door, the victim was there and Macik hit the victim in the head with the bat, he said.

A witness at the scene saw Macik hit the victim and after the victim fell down, continue beating the victim with the bat, police said. Another witness said he saw Macik with the bat, but did not see any beating, and took the bat from Macik.

Police got to the scene and found the bat in Macik's apartment, they said, and found the victim bleeding from several areas on his head. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

