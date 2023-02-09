Buc-ee's ranked second-best gas station chain, survey says | Who's No. 1?

The Texas chain finish No. 1 when it came to customer service, beating out Costco and Wawa.

HOUSTON — More Americans are discovering what most Texans already know: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas station chains in the country. According to a survey released in early January, the Texas-based chain ranked second as the favorite gas station in the U.S.

Payless Power surveyed more than a thousand Americans about their favorite gas station chains and found Buc-ee’s ranked second to Costco. Sam's Club, Wawa, and Sheetz rounded out the Top 5.

Buc-ee’s finished at or near the top of multiple categories according to the surveys:

No. 3 in cleanliness

No. 3 in price

No. 2 in food quality

No. 1 in nicest

The Texas chain finished No. 1 when it came to customer service, beating out Costco and Wawa.

Buc-ee's and Costco were the only two chains to be ranked in the Top 5 in all four categories.

How far are drivers willing to go far Buc-ee’s?

According to the survey, Buc-ee’s is never too far away from customers with travelers willing to drive an average of 21 minutes out of their way to get to a location, the longest amongst the chains ranked. Shell came in with the shortest average drive time at 14 minutes.

How much do customers spend at Buc-ee's?

According to the survey, stopping at a gas station is about more than just filling up their tank. Many customers enjoy taking their time. Buc-ee’s customers said they spend an average of $58.03 during each visit. That ranked fifth amongst the chains with Wawa topping the list with customers spending an average of $84.46 a visit.

Overall, customers spent an average of 20 minutes and spent $69.95 per visit to their favorite gas station, according to the survey.

Where is the largest Buc-ee's?

A new 75,000-square-foot travel center is under construction in Luling, which is just two hours west of Houston.

The new location is slightly larger than the Buc-ee's in Crossville, Tennesse, which opened in early 2022.

The new travel center will replace the current one along I-10 that was built in 2003.