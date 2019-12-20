HOUSTON — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with capital murder after an early-morning incident in southeast Houston earlier this month.

According to court documents, Nyee Matalyo Duncan shot 46-year-old Romalius Mathews and 47-year-old Jaquilla Dixon to death and wounded a 50-year-old man at an illegal Sunnyside game room on Dec. 4.

According to a witness, around 4:30 a.m. that morning, Duncan showed up to the game room in the 3800 block of Rosemont Street and entered the front door. The witness said Duncan walked toward the back of the house where he knew the owners of the game room were sleeping.

About 15 minutes after Duncan went to the back of the house, according to the witness, four to five gunshots were heard. Moments later, the witness said, Duncan entered the living room area with a handgun and started to shoot at the customers who were inside.

One of the customers was shot in the abdomen, according to court documents.

The witness said Duncan then pointed the gun at another customer's head, but the gun didn't fire. Duncan then fled the scene, according to the witness.

The witness told authorities that he believed that Duncan was living with the owners of the game room.

According to court documents, the witness believed Duncan would have killed everyone in the house if the gun continued firing.

Duncan was arrested on Thursday and was due in court around 11 p.m.

Police said they learned of Duncan's whereabouts and arrested him after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Witnesses said Duncan was either the son or godson of the deceased victims, but that information has not been confirmed.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Accused Santa Fe gunman formally declared incompetent to stand trial

RELATED: Victim identified, suspect charged with murder in Fort Bend County shooting

RELATED: Nephew charged in deadly shooting of father of four