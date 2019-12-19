SEALY, Texas — Houston police are mourning the death of another officer after a head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Sealy Thursday morning.

HPD Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, was off-duty when her Toyota Tacoma crashed into a big rig around 6:30 a.m.

"With heavy hearts, we learned one of our own died in a crash," HPD tweeted. "We ask for your prayers for Gizelle and her family."

DPS investigators are trying to figure out why Solorio was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes just east of Mlcak Road.

They say the trucker tried to swerve but was unable to get out of the way.

The crash happened in a construction zone.

Solorio joined HPD in May 2017 and was president of her cadet class, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo. Here is a video of her commencement speech:

"Her speech during Academy graduation was very powerful and will remain with those that heard it for years to come," the chief tweeted. "She will be remembered for her bright smile and uplifting spirit."

Solorio was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

I-10 was closed for several hours until both vehicles were removed.

The main lanes of I-10 reopened at 12:45 p.m.

This was the second deadly wrong-way crash on Thursday. In the earlier morning hours, an intoxicated wrong-way driver struck two vehicles and killed a man on I-45 north of Houston

