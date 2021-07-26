Doctor Is In: Monkeypox 'still out there,' person-to-person spread uncommon

Health officials describe monkeypox as a smallpox-related virus.

TEXAS, USA — According to the CDC, someone from Dallas County traveled from Nigeria this month and later tested positive for monkeypox. That person is currently hospitalized.

Health officials describe monkeypox as a smallpox related virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The fatality rate is about 1 in 100, health officials said.

This morning, Dr. Silverman spoke with 3News First Edition about the case in Dallas.

"Smallpox we thought has been eradicated, but it turns out this monkeypox is still out there," Silverman said.

Silverman said people can get the virus through infected animals.

"It was first found in 1959 in a set of laboratory monkeys," Silverman said. "There has been a couple of outbreaks out there but nothing really major. I think the reason this one got a fair amount of play is because we are so sensitive having gone through the virus we have now, the COVID."

