SALADO, Texas — People who live in Salado and Jerrell said they are sick and tired of "road rocks" hitting their vehicles.

TxDOT has been resurfacing I-35 in the area for several months and drivers said they are pelted by rocks every day after construction.

Some drivers like, Joe Scicchitano, are worried crews are not adequately cleaning up after working, leading to a constant issue.

“The problem is that the roads are not being cleaned after the construction is complete,” Scicchitano wrote in an email to TxDOT. “I drive south every morning and pass through this area about 5:10 (or) 5:15, just after the road is reopened from the night’s construction, and it is like driving through a foggy gravel pit.”

Scicchitano told 6 News that he's reached out to TxDOT to file complaints about the rocks that tires are kicking up. He also sent video of rocks hitting his windshield.

6 News investigative reporter Andrew Moore sat down with Scicchitano and reached out to TxDOT to find out first-hand what the cleanup process is during and after I-35 construction, and if there’s a better solution to help save your windshield and ultimately your cash.

