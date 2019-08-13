TYLER, Texas — The governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas is asking residents to limit their electric use during peak hours.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the soaring heat is causing record demands for electricity.

“High temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

ERCOT says the increased demand is surpassing the electric grid's ability to supply the necessary power.

“This is an issue of supply and demand. While Oncor’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is prepared to handle the increased load, there may not be enough current supply of generation to meet the current demand for electricity,” Oncor Director of Communications Connie Piloto said. “We are echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation, asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours.”

ERCOT is asking customers to reduce their power usage between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to help relieve the stress on the electric grid.

ERCOT says residents can take the following steps to reduce their power usage:

Set thermostats two to three degrees higher between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and at times when no one is home

Use fans to compensate for A/C usage

Set pool pumps to run early in the morning or overnight. Make sure to shut the pumps off between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug lights and appliance that are not needed

Avoid using large appliances during peak demand hours (3 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Businesses should minimize use of electricity-consuming equipment when possible

Large customers of electricity should consider reducing or shutting down non-essential production processes

The last time ERCOT issued a similar request was January 2014.

Oncor says they will notify customers when the conservation notice is lifted.

