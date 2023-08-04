ERCOT issues Weather Watch due to forecasted high temperatures and electrical demand in Texas

Higher temperatures and increased electrical demand, could potentially strain reserves.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch for Aug. 6 through 7, anticipating higher temperatures and increased electrical demand.

Despite this, grid conditions are expected to remain normal during the Weather Watch, as ERCOT maintains a reliability-first approach to managing the grid.

The announcement comes after ERCOT set a new all-time peak demand record on Aug. 1, reaching an impressive 83,593 megawatts (MW).

The six-day Supply and Demand dashboard indicates the likelihood of breaking new all-time peak demand records in the coming week. The dashboards will provide real-time updates as the week progresses.

Currently, ERCOT has enough capacity to meet the projected demand. Throughout the summer, ERCOT has already established seven new all-time peak demand records, with last year witnessing a record-breaking 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 gigawatts (GWs) for the first time in history.

ERCOT is urging everyone to stay informed by signing up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Additionally, residents can monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.