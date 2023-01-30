ERCOT says grid will meet supply and demand during forecasted winter storm

ERCOT says the grid is currently holding steady and they aren’t asking for any areas to conserve power.

TEXAS, USA — The state has enough power supply to meet demand as North Texas prepares for a winter storm, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) officials said Monday afternoon.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. WFAA meteorologists say rounds of freezing rain and sleet with accumulations of ice ranging from .10 in. to .50 in. are expected across the DFW area.

Keep in mind, as ice begins to accumulate on power line, or tree limbs near power lines, that can cause a local outage. Those outages would not be related to the grid.

ERCOT is reminding Texans who experience an outage to call their local power provider.

ERCOT will continue to monitor grid conditions and the forecast and will notify the public of any changes.