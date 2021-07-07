ERCOT releases list of summer outages

At least 224 of those outages happened from June 14 to June 18 when Texans were urged to conserve energy.

HOUSTON — ERCOT today released a list of 1,280 unplanned outages that power-generators have experienced this summer.

At least 224 of those outages happened from June 14 to June 18 when Texans were urged to conserve energy because of tight grid conditions.

The release of the list comes a week after the Texas Public Utilities Commission ordered more transparency from ERCOT, the non-profit organization that manages Texas’ grid.

Under the order, ERCOT must now post maintenance-level outages and forced outages within 3 days of an outage.