Texas grid ready for fall power demand, ERCOT report says

But ERCOT said under a scenario with low renewable energy output, there could be a need for rotating outages.

AUSTIN, Texas — We are past the hottest part of the year, but this fall, officials with ERCOT say there could be rotating power outages if an extreme scenario happens.

The agency that manages the Texas power grid released its fall "Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy," or SARA, report on Tuesday.

It says the region the agency serves is expected to have sufficient power generating capacity during peak demands this fall under normal system conditions. However, the SARA report also addresses six different risk scenarios.

Under a scenario with low renewable energy output, there could be a need for rotating outages. Under the most extreme situation, which could include high peak load, high unplanned thermal power outages and extreme low wind output, there's a high risk of rotating outages.

This comes after a summer where Texas broke several power demand records.

The full report can be found on the ERCOT website.

