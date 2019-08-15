Texans have once again been asked to "limit and reduce" electric use as the heat wave continues to trigger an increased demand on the electricity supply.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas urged Texans to conserve electricity from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Oncor also released a statement urging customers to conserve.

“Oncor is echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation and asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours,” said Connie Piloto, a spokeswoman for Oncor.

Oncor released a list of ways customers can conserve during these hours:

Set thermostats two to three degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Tuesday, ERCOT declared an energy conservation emergency when temperatures approached 100 degrees or above across much of the state.

