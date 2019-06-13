HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two deputies were taken to the hospital after they came into contact with what appears to be the drug fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Three people were arrested as part of the investigation late Wednesday night.

A cleaning crew called 911 after entering a room at the Extended Stay America on N. Sam Houston Parkway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“They entered the room and found what they believed to be a large amount of drugs, counterfeit money,” said C. Ecke with HCSO.

Deputies responded and found chemicals used to make narcotics along with the alleged fentanyl and fake money. They also discovered printers and equipment that could be used to make fake cash.

The deputies seized the evidence but later became sick. They were stabilized and transported to a nearby hospital.

Hazmat crews from Harris County and Montgomery County responded and, according to initial tests at the scene, determined the deputies were exposed to fentanyl.

Three suspects were found in an adjacent room, but at this time charges and names have not been released.

Deputies said the scene was contained, and there was no danger to nearby residents.

The deputies who were taken to the hospital were released around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes fentanyl as "a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a schedule II prescription drug, and it is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery." It is often mixed with other drugs, making it to determine what drug is causing someone to overdose. "Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States," states NIDA's website.

