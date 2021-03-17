Final member of Public Utilities Commission resigns, leaving board vacant

Chairman Arthur D'Andrea submitted his resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday, and it was accepted, Abbott wrote in a news release.

AUSTIN, Texas — The final member of the board for the Public Utility Commission of Texas has resigned.

"Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea," Abbott wrote. "I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal."

D'Andrea is the third PUC board member to resign in the wake of February's historic winter storms that left millions of Texans without electricity or power for days. Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigned March 8, and Chairman DeAnn Walker resigned March 1.

Abbott initially replaced Walker with D'Andrea as chairman two days later. Now, with D'Andrea's resignation, there are no more members on the PUC board.

Abbott's statement Tuesday night did not give a reason for D'Andrea's resignation. According to a Texas Monthly article published Tuesday, D'Andrea, in a 48-minute call with out-of-state investors who stood to profit from the storms, promised to keep their profits intact.

On his biography page on the PUC's website, D'Andrea states he is "wholeheartedly committed to serving my fellow Texans with decisions rooted in the law and reflective of the values that have made our state the envy of the nation":