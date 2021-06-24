First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff coming to Texas

The First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit COVID vaccine sites in Texas as part of their nation-wide tour to reach Americans who still need vaccinations.

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be making stops in Texas next week, according to the White House.

According to an announcement from the Office of the First Lady, on Tuesday, June 29, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Dallas-Fort Worth. Then, on Tuesday, June 29, Dr. Biden will be joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, as they travel to Houston.

After their stops in Texas, the pair will travel to Phoenix, Arizona on June 30, the same day of a planned joint appearance by former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Texas-Mexico border. Vice President Harris is scheduled to visit the border Friday, June 25.

According to the White House, the First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas and Arizona as part of their nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Among the goals of their trip - aside from urging Americans to get the vaccine - is to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, mobilize grassroots vaccine education and improve outreach efforts, according to the White House.

Seven weeks ago, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of all American adults by July 4. The White House now acknowledges it will fall a little short of that target after encountering unexpectedly strong resistance among some Americans to getting a shot.

Meanwhile, health experts have warned that the new, more contagious - and possibly more dangerous - Delta variant of COVID could become the dominant variant spreading throughout the county.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the vaccines have been and an indication that daily deaths — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the shots.

All U.S. adults have been eligible to get the shots since April 19. Children 12 and older have been eligible for vaccination since the middle of May.