Texas

First Lady Jill Biden traveling to San Antonio Monday

Biden is set to speak at a conference there.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to San Antonio on Monday.

Biden will speak at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, titled "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity." The conference is described as "the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community and business leaders to tackle issues affecting more than 62 million Latinos across the country," according to a Friday release.

This year's conference is its first in-person event in two years and lasts from July 9 to July 11.

Registration for the event is open here.

Biden will also attend a Democratic National Committee finance event at 2 p.m.

