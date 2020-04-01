CARTHAGE, Texas — Five days after his tragic death, Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson is being laid to rest in his hometown of Carthage.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend Dickerson's funeral at the Carthage Civic Center at 2 p.m.

In the days since his death, people from around the country have sent in tributes to the young man who lived his life for others. With each new story told, the portrait of Dickerson's legacy becomes clearer.

Dickerson was born in 1991 and attended Carthage High School. In the 2008 football season, he helped lead his team to a state championship, securing his place in Carthage history.

Upon graduation, he joined the United States Army Reserve, working to ensure the Army's fleet of aviation equipment was safe for use. Once he left the Army, Dickerson fulfilled his desire to return home and serve his community with the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Chris Dickerson received the Panola County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year Award, along with Deputy Callahan Malone, for saving a woman's life while her home was on fire.

Above all, Chris Dickerson was a family man. He married his high school sweetheart in 2010, shortly after enlisting in the Army. The couple gave birth to two girls.

Making it a point to be involved in his family's life, Chris was one of the coaches on his daughter's championship softball team. One of his co-coaches said, "Each one of these girls look up to Chris."

On New Year's Day, one day after his death, Chris Dickerson's body returned him. Scores of people lined the streets waving American flags and wiping tears from their eyes as they honored a true hero.

That night, the Still Waters Cowboy Church held an emotional vigil filled with memories and prayers for his family.

Through the darkness of the tragedy, the Panola County community has cast a bright light. Hundreds of people have left flowers and cards for the DIckerson family on a makeshift memorial outside the sheriff's office.

Many more people have sent in donations to family through the sheriff's office or through the East Texas 100 Club.

You can donate to the family by following this link.

The funeral for Deputy Chris Dickerson will be streamed live on CBS19.tv, the CBS 19 app, the CBS 19 Facebook page and the CBS 19 YouTube page.