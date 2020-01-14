ABILENE, Texas — According to the Jones County Sheriffs Office, 50-year-old Jorge Martinez was killed Saturday while on the job.

Martinez was said to be pressure-washing one of the heaters when it exploded and threw him into a nearby vehicle.

He was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center, and then Lubbock, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff Jimenez says his department does not receive calls like this often.

"I can’t remember when, the oilfield activity is back to the west of us.. Not a lot going on in Jones County right now,” Jimenez said.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown

We reached out to the company who owned the oil tank (Sojourner)

and they did not provide a comment at this time.