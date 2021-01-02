Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott giving State of the State address

KVUE will live stream his address, followed by a response from the Texas Democratic Party, on KVUE.com and KVUE's YouTube channel.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give updates on COVID-19 and other issues facing the Lone Star State during his State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 1.

Abbott is scheduled to give the address at 7 p.m. Monday. KVUE will live stream his address, followed by a response from the Texas Democratic Party, on KVUE.com and KVUE's YouTube channel.

Abbott's address comes amid challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic – not only in Texas but globally – since early 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the Lone Star State, more than 2 million Texans have contracted the virus and more than 36,000 people have died statewide.

During his address, Abbott will declare a number of emergency items, allowing lawmakers to bypass the Texas Constitution's 60-day no voting rule and pass legislation related to the emergency items.

Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus said they want increasing access to health care to be a top priority.

"Clearly, we do have a number of emergencies starting with COVID-19 and the inadequate health care access in the State of Texas," said Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Praire), chair of the House Democratic Caucus. "And so I hope, frankly, increasing access to health care, increasing access to health coverage is going to be one of the items he addresses."

The address comes days after Austin businesses were allowed to return to 75% occupancy following a steady improvement in the area's hospitalization rate. However, should Austin-area COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% capacity, and elective surgeries would again be put on hold.

Last week, Abbott held a roundtable discussion on the state's economy in Odessa. The governor heard from oil and gas workers, energy leaders and advocates about ways the state can support the industry and workers amid COVID-19.

Abbott said in order to remain a prosperous state with a good economy, Texas must protect its resources, including the oil and gas industry and its workers. During the press conference, Abbott signed an executive order directing State agencies to challenge any federal action that "threatens the continued strength, vitality, and independence of the energy industry."