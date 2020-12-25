Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shares Christmas message

Editor's note: The video published above is the Christmas message from President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Christmas morning to wish Texans a Merry Christmas and give other messages, such as expressing his gratitude for the frontline and healthcare workers in the state.
"This holiday season, may we show our frontline & healthcare workers our immense gratitude for their tremendous sacrifices," Abbott tweeted. "Let’s also give back to our small businesses & show compassion for our fellow man. Above all, let’s come together as Texans. Have a very Merry Christmas."
Abbott urged Texans to help others and give back to the community, whether it be a kind gesture to a healthcare worker or shopping with a local business.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also shared a video message on Thursday, wishing everyone a "very merry Christmas."
Trump's Christmas message, posted on the first couples' social media accounts, features the president recounting the story of Christmas and he heralds the development of a coronavirus vaccine as a "Christmas miracle."
Abbott also addressed the story of Christmas in his video and called this a time to "reflect on our many blessings."
"This is also a time to remember what Christ taught us ... to show compassion and to help others," Abbott said.
