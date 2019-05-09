SAN ANTONIO — A new class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday against H-E-B alleges that the titan Texas supermarket chain's management of its employees' retirement plans constitute a "breach of fiduciary duty," saying that mismanagement of contribution plans resulted in it needlessly becoming one of the most expensive in the country.

The lawsuit, filed by Dallas-based Kendall Law Group, charges H-E-B with adequately monitoring certain expenses of the plan, negatively impacting employees in the process. When it comes to index funds, the lawsuit states, H-E-B charged fees that "were up to seven times higher than comparable alternative index funds."

The suit also alleges H-E-B employed an internal team to manage its retirement contribution plan's target-risk funds "with no previous experience" in that area, contributing to the plan's high fees.

Perhaps most starkly, the lawsuit identified actions "antithetical to the duty of loyalty" standardized by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 – the standard-setter for voluntary retirement plans – saying that H-E-B "authorized millions of dollars in direct payments from the plan to H-E-B," and going as far as saying the payment amounts were "entirely unreasonable and unjustified."

The lawsuit noted that total retirement contribution plan costs for H-E-B were at least $15.4 million in 2016, a number is states is "extraordinarily high for a defined-contribution plan with over $1 billion in assets," and a result it alleges could have been prevented by a "prudent fiduciary" that would have "more closely scrutinized" the plan and its expenses. The lawsuit alleges employees involved in the plan would have saved, collectively, at least $10 million in 2016.