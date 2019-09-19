Tropical Depression Imelda continued to drench Southeast Texas. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect until 9:30 a.m.

A flash flood emergency is forcing rescues and evacuations.

LIVE BLOG: High water rescues underway across Jefferson County, hospital in Winnie evacuated

Below are videos showing the extent of the flooding in the Beaumont area:

Imelda drenches and floods the Beaumont area

Beaumont roads flooded by Imelda

Flooding at Settler's Cove Apartments

Flooding near Crow Road in Beaumont

Flooding in Beaumont intensifies

Imelda creates flooding rains in Beaumont

12News meteorologist: 'Roadways look more like rivers and lakes than roadways'

12News meteorologist surveys flooding

12NewsNow staff wade through floodwaters inside station

View of I-10 in Beaumont shows severe flooding

Imelda rains flood Beaumont intersection

Flooded streets in Beaumont

Man hauls kayak through flooded Beaumont streets

