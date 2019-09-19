Tropical Depression Imelda continued to drench Southeast Texas. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect until 9:30 a.m.
A flash flood emergency is forcing rescues and evacuations.
LIVE BLOG: High water rescues underway across Jefferson County, hospital in Winnie evacuated
Below are videos showing the extent of the flooding in the Beaumont area:
Imelda drenches and floods the Beaumont area
Beaumont roads flooded by Imelda
Flooding at Settler's Cove Apartments
Flooding near Crow Road in Beaumont
Flooding in Beaumont intensifies
Imelda creates flooding rains in Beaumont
12News meteorologist: 'Roadways look more like rivers and lakes than roadways'
12News meteorologist surveys flooding
12NewsNow staff wade through floodwaters inside station
View of I-10 in Beaumont shows severe flooding
Imelda rains flood Beaumont intersection
Flooded streets in Beaumont
Man hauls kayak through flooded Beaumont streets
MORE IMELDA COVERAGE
- WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency declared in Beaumont as Imelda saturates Southeast Texas
- LIVE BLOG: High water rescues underway across Jefferson County, hospital in Winnie evacuated
- Jefferson County orders evacuation of Gilbert Lake Estates due to potential levy breach
- I-10 closed in both directions between Winnie and Beaumont due to flooding
- Water rescues underway as Imelda drenches parts of Texas
- Imelda triggers tornadoes, flash flooding, severe thunderstorms in east Harris County
- Double-digit rainfall totals in Matagorda County lead to flooded roads
- 'It's gone down about 5 inches in 4 beers' | Tourists make the most of Galveston flooding
- Tornado touches down near Mont Belvieu