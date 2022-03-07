Woman accused of killing professional cyclist transferred back to Austin

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is now booked into Travis County Jail after she was briefly booked in the Harris County Jail.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of murdering a professional cyclist in May, is now in custody in Austin, after being taken there from Houston earlier today.

The 34-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson is a professional bicyclist who was in Austin for a competition.

Police say Wilson had a brief romantic relationship with Armstrong's boyfriend last year and that had made Armstrong angry.

Armstrong was on the run for more than a month before she was arrested in Costa Rica on Friday, then brought back to Houston over the weekend, where she had been until Tuesday.

According to court documents, Armstrong flew from Austin to Houston on May 14. She then flew to New York, and reportedly used someone else's passport to fly from New Jersey to Costa Rica, according to authorities there.

At some point, investigators say she changed her appearance.

Federal agents say they were able to track Armstrong down and capture her at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach on Friday.

Authorities say Armstrong sold her vehicle in the days after being questioned in Wilson's death.

U.S. Marshals say Armstrong had been signing up for yoga classes using the same alias she flew to Costa Rica under.