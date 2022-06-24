AG Ken Paxton announces agency holiday following Roe v. Wade decision

Paxton said June 24 would become an annual holiday for the Office of the Attorney General.

TEXAS, USA — In a statement that first came on Twitter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he would make June 24 an annual holiday for his agency as a way to honor babies that "have been killed in the womb."

Paxton closed all of his offices across the state at noon Thursday after the Supreme Court announced the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The decision does away with the constitutional right to abortion that has existed for 50 years.

“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution,” Paxton said in a statement. “Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward.”

SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord.



Abortion is now illegal in Texas.



And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 24, 2022

These pro-life laws include a "trigger law" that would go into effect in Texas 30 days after the Supreme Court delivers an official judgment.

“Further, we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation," Paxton said. "Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America.”