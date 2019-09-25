HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy collapsed at a football event held at a Klein ISD school Tuesday evening.

The boy was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands after paramedics were able to get a faint heartbeat while administering CPR.

It was originally reported that the boy collapsed at a track and field meet at Strack Intermediate, but Klein ISD officials later confirmed it was a football event that was not affiliated with the school district.

No other details have been provided.

