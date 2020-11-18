The State Representative wrote a letter to the Texas Education Agency about his concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf recently called for the cancellation of STAAR testing.

Landgraf penned a letter to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) about his reasons for suspending the program this school year.

“I’m thankful so many of my colleagues in the Texas House agree that administering the STAAR test this school year is a bad idea,” Landgraf says. “It is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented our educators, our students, and their families with unique obstacles that have completely changed the dynamics of the school year, and our state’s policy must reflect this reality in our schools.”

According to the press release, states must track students and teachers progress on a yearly basis in order to have federal dollars be given to public education. The only way this is not allowed is if you are able to obtain a wavier from the federal government.

Commissioner Morath was granted those waivers earlier this year in an effort to waive any statewide assessments for the 2019-2020 school year the press release says. Morath used the COVID-19 Pandemic as a reason for him receiving the waivers.