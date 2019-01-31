SAN ANTONIO — In fulfilling a promise first mentioned in the fall, the Archdiocese of San Antonio says on Thursday it will release a months-in-the-works list naming local Catholic priests identified as having sexually abused minors.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller will release that report on Thursday afternoon.

According to the archdiocese, the report goes as far back as

1940. It's a list some have been waiting for since October, when the Archdiocese of San Antonio, along with all other Catholic dioceses in Texas, made the decision to release the names.

On Thursday the Archdiocese of San Antonio plans to address those concerns and release the list of priests it has credible evidence of having sexual abused a minor.

In a Sunday bulletin from St. Pius Catholic Church Father Pat O'Brien stated around 60 priests are on the list. He added that, over the last decade, there have not been any credible claims.

The archdiocese did not comment on the details of the report Wednesday, but officials say they plan to address the clergy and public Thursday afternoon once the list goes public.

"It's totally a step in the right direction," devout Catholic Rosa Rodriguez told KENS 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

But Rodriguez said this is where the real work begins. That is, helping the victims in any way they can while keeping the faith.

"I hope people can understand 60 priests are wrong and we have thousands more that are not wrong and waiting for people to come back to church," she added.

The report is available below. You can also click here to see it.