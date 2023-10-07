Ticket sold in Texas wins Mega Millions jackpot as all eyes turn to Powerball's $1.4B jackpot

The Mega Millions winner comes after a trio of Texans took home big prizes during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

AUSTIN, Texas — While all eyes are focused on the massive $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that's up for grabs Saturday night, a lucky Texan just scored a nice payday!

According to the Texas Lottery, a ticket sold in San Angelo won the $360 million Mega Millions jackpot!

The winning ticket was sold at a Stripes on Sherwood Bay and won through a quick pick. There was also a pair of tickets sold in Texas that claimed $10,000, as more than 70,000 Texans won prizes with Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 and the gold ball was 22. Friday night's Megaplier for non-jackpot winnings was 3.

It comes just after a trio of Texans took home at least $1 million from tickets sold across the state during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.