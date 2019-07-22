A former Mesquite police officer who shot an unarmed man twice while responding to a suspicious person call has been found not guilty on an aggravated assault by a public servant charge.

Derick Wiley, 37, was on trial a second time after jurors couldn't agree on a verdict last year. A Dallas County jury acquitted him Monday.

Wiley cried and hugged family and friends after the verdict was read in court. Several Mesquite police officers were in the courtroom during the five-day trial and embraced Wiley at its end.

He was criminally charged in the shooting 32-year-old Lyndo Jones. Wiley responded to a report of a suspicious person Nov. 8, 2017, in the 1300 block of South Town East Boulevard in Mesquite.

Jones, who was unarmed, was shot twice in the back. Wiley testified that he believed Jones was armed.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by five to 99 years in state prison or life.

