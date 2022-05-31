More than 2,500 people donate blood in wake of Robb Elementary School shooting

Blood units not only went to the scene of the shooting and the nearby hospital, but have supported several hospitals within South Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas blood banks are grateful after receiving hundreds of donations after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas one week ago.

Since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, more than 2,500 donors visited all of South Texas Blood and Tissue centers. Minutes after the shooting was first reported, 15 units of blood were sent to the scene and to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. An additional 10 units were sent hours later.

“We saw an influx of people coming in to donate, and since then it’s been overwhelming,” Roger Ruiz, senior communications specialist with South Texas Blood and Tissue said.

At a time where blood supplies are already low, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it is improving slowly.

Last week the center expanded its capacity here at the donor pavilion on the northwest side and appointments for blood donations were full through the weekend.

Donations not only supported the victims of the shooting but hospitals across 48 counties served by the Blood Center.

Staff have been working around the clock accepting donations.

“I think a lot of us are running on adrenaline right now and trying to get the blood collected and out to the hospitals that need it. Staff have been great, they’ve been working long hours to make sure we have an adequate blood supply, we’re giving back, this is their way of giving back and helping our community,” Ruiz said.

Currently, Ruiz says they have a five-day supply of blood but want to encourage donations so they can reach a 7-day supply.