TEMPLE, Texas — All is quiet on American soil as millions go about their busy lives with work, school, chores and just getting things done.

"My husband at the time deployed several times," Melinda Jackson, a U.S. Army Veteran and a former military spouse, said. "My biggest fear was that my husband would be captured."

Jackson said she remembered well the days of being deployed in Iraq from 2002 to 2004. She called it vastly different than it is now.

"It was just us there," she said, "And a lot of it was figuring stuff out as we went along because it was a little chaotic."

Tasha Carnahan, a veteran and a military spouse, is keenly aware of the rising tensions in Iran. This is just 53 days before her husband is set to return from a nine-month deployment to South Korea.

"I don't really want to think about it to be honest," Carnahan said. "To even then say, hey Daddy's going to come home and then after he comes home he may have to go to this other place where there's a lot more threat. I don't even want to have that conversation."

As tensions continue to rise following the missile strike against US forces stationed in Iraq, the tension can also be felt at home by those waiting for their loved ones to return.

"I would say communication," Jackson said, when asked about her advice to military spouses dealing with their first deployments. "Also, keep busy. Find something to keep yourself busy because sitting at home or worrying is not going to help anybody."

Carnahan, who has a paper chain hanging in her house for her three children to help count down the days until their Daddy returns home, agrees with Jackson.

"Just stay on the day to day," Carnahan said. "What's going on today, what's going on tomorrow, what's going on this week? Don't think about next year or next month."

