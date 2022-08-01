x
Texas

Need a Valentine's Day gift for a Texan? James Avery releases new Whataburger charm

It's complete with orange stripes and the name of the beloved restaurant engraved on the back.

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger fans -- you can have your fries and wear them too.

The famous Texas business has been partnered with James Avery for a while, creating charms for people to buy, just before Valentine's Day.

But, there's a new charm fans of the chain can grab at James Avery that will really steal a Texan's heart.

Really, it's a heart. And it's complete with orange stripes and the name of the beloved restaurant engraved on the back.

If you already have the three other classic charms, you can add this next one to your collection. It's available now for $74. Click here to check it out.

