New Texas law reduces time frame for physicians to give abortion-inducing medication

TEXAS, USA — This month a new Texas' abortion law caught national attention as it banned abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

Now there is another bill that came into law that limits another aspect of abortion. That is specifically targeting access to abortion pills.

The new law is Senate Bill 4 which reduces the time frame in which physicians are allowed to give abortion-inducing medication to patients.

The window is reduced from 10 weeks to seven weeks after conception.

On Friday after signing the bill into law at the Texas Values' Faith, Family, and Freedom Policy Forum in Austin, a statement by Gov. Greg Abbott was sent which stated the following:

"Texas continues to lead the way in protecting unborn children and fostering a culture of life, which is why I am proud to join Texas values, members of the legislature, and pro-life leaders to sign Senate Bill 4 into law."

This new announcement also spurred reaction from groups like Planned Parenthood. Their statement said the following:

Since 2011, lawmakers have enacted nearly 600 restrictive laws through state legislatures that make abortion difficult and, sometimes, impossible to access... These attacks most harm the same people who have always faced systemic barriers to care — Black, Latino, and indigenous communities, the LGBTQ+ community, young people, those living in rural communities, people with disabilities, and people with low incomes.

The new law will also prohibit mailing abortion-inducing drugs. This came after the Biden administration temporarily allowed the medication to be mailed during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.