ODESSA, Texas — The United States Postal Service has issued a statement following the death of a letter carrier on August 31.

Mary Granados was killed by the Odessa shooter when he hijacked her delivery van near Wilson and Young Middle School.

USPS issued the following statement on her passing:

"The Postal Service is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred yesterday in the Midland-Odessa area. We are especially grieving the loss of our postal family member, letter carrier Mary Granados, age 29, and we continue to keep her family in our thoughts. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is working closely with our law enforcement partners to assist with the investigation."

RELATED: Midland-Odessa shooter identified

RELATED: Vigils, prayer services being set up for victims of Midland-Odessa shooting

RELATED: How to help the victims, first responders of the Midland-Odessa shooting