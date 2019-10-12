This story has been updated with dashcam video of the police pursuit.

A Haltom City police pursuit of a stolen semi-truck traveled through multiple cities before it ended Tuesday afternoon with the arrest of the driver.

Authorities say the semi-truck was reported stolen around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday out of Fort Worth.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near State Highway 183 and Norwood Drive.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Travis Andrew Brandon, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit through multiple cities.

The pursuit lasted less than an hour but went through Hurst, Richland Hills, Haltom City, Fort Worth and Saginaw before returning back to Haltom City, according to officials.

At one point, the suspect struck two other vehicles during the pursuit. No injuries were reported in those collisions, police confirm.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Aurora Street.

Authorities say that's when the suspect got out of the semi-truck and ran from police.

Officers were able to take Brandon into custody after a short foot chase, police say. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brandon faces several charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Authorities were able to return the stolen semi-truck to its owner and say no officers were injured during the pursuit.

More on WFAA: