ABILENE, Texas — Charisse Burton celebrates almost 16 years working for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Thursday afternoon she unveiled her second pink Cadillac, it’s her eighth car awarded by the company.
Burton is a senior sales director with 89 team members.
A sales director receives a pink Cadillac for achieving Mary Kay’s “Cadillac Level,” with a team who makes over $102,000 in retail sales within six months
"It's not anything that could be done by yourself…it is a team effort, there's no way at all that I would be standing here,” Burton said.
The pink Cadillac has been an iconic symbol for the company for over 50 years.