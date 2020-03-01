ABILENE, Texas — Charisse Burton celebrates almost 16 years working for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Thursday afternoon she unveiled her second pink Cadillac, it’s her eighth car awarded by the company.

Burton is a senior sales director with 89 team members.

A sales director receives a pink Cadillac for achieving Mary Kay’s “Cadillac Level,” with a team who makes over $102,000 in retail sales within six months

"It's not anything that could be done by yourself…it is a team effort, there's no way at all that I would be standing here,” Burton said.

The pink Cadillac has been an iconic symbol for the company for over 50 years.