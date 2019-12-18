HOUSTON — Houston police took a possible theft suspect into custody Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a home in southeast Houston.

Police said the suspect's infant grandson was inside the home for a portion of the standoff but was removed from the house and reunited with his mother.

The residence is located in the 8000 block of Bendell Street.

Authorities said the man was taken into custody after he fell asleep on a recliner. Police said the man had been "drinking all day."

Other people were inside the home during the standoff, but police said the 39-year-old man allowed those people to leave.

Police say the suspect assaulted a family member, which was why officers were called to the home.

Police also believe he’s a suspect in a theft at a neighborhood store.

