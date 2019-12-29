WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — The ultimate tragedy for a church came to White Settlement, Texas Sunday morning when a gunman opened fired inside West Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth.

One person was killed and another was wounded in the shooting. The shooter was killed by the heroic actions of parishioners who returned fire.

The church's preacher is Longview-native and Spring Hill alum Britt Farmer. According to social media, he has been a preacher at West Freeway Church of Christ since 2011. Farmer was previously a pulpit minister at Dover Church of Christ in Tennessee.

Farmer was not one of the victims of the shooting.

