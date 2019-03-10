DALLAS — Hours after a jury handed down to Amber Guyger a verdict of 10 years in prison for murdering Botham Jean, two very different reactions took place in Dallas.

At the same time a group came together in protest downtown, Jean's family met to join with community members in prayer at a local church.

Around 6:30 p.m., activists and protesters gathered at the Dallas County courthouse where Guyger was sentenced, ready to protest the sentence in a "movement for justice."

“I feel like we have a dog bite with the murder conviction, but the dog has no teeth," Dr. Frederick Haynes said of Guyger's 10-year sentence.

“If we can’t get justice there won’t be no Texas OU game, there won’t be a State Fair, I’ll shut the whole thing down,” activist Domonique Alexander told the crowd.

The crowd started off by marching and then blocking the intersection of Commerce Street and Riverfront Boulevard downtown. They then moved to march toward the West End and to Dealey Plaza and the Omni Hotel, chanting "No justice! No peace!"

“We are marching tonight, we are marching in the streets (of Dallas) tonight. So I hope your feet, your legs, your everything is ready tonight" Alexander said.

An arrest was made at the protest late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, at the same time at the Dallas West Church of Christ, the family of Botham Jean spoke at a prayer service for their son.

Bertram Jean, Botham's father, said that his other son Brandt's expression of faith and forgiveness toward Amber Guyger during a victim impact statement in court Wednesday did not surprise him.

"It's the way he was raised," he said of his son.

Earlier today, Brandt told Guyger that he forgives her:

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," he said.

He then asked for permission to hug Guyger, a request that was granted by Judge Tammy Kemp before Kemp herself gave Guyger her own Bible to read in prison.

Botham's mother Allison Jean also spoke at the prayer service. She said that forgiveness as Christians is healing, but there are consequences for actions and the suffering her family has felt must not go unnoticed.

RELATED: 'There's gotta be a better day,' says Botham Jean's mother after Amber Guyger sentencing

Earlier Wednesday, Allison Jean said that while she accepts Guyger's sentence, rapid change needs to happen in Dallas.

"That 10 years in prison is 10 years for her reflection and for her to change her life," she said.

"There's much more that needs to be done by the city of Dallas," she said to a crowd of "amens." "The corruption that we saw during this process must stop."

"Because after now, I leave Dallas," she said. "But you live in Dallas, and it must stop for everyone."

Jean said had Guyger been given proper training and used it correctly, her son would still be alive.

"He was no threat to her," she said. "He had no reason to pose a threat because he was in his own apartment."

"There's gotta be a better day, and that better day starts with each and every one of us," Jean continued.

Wednesday night at the prayer service, Allison Jean said that whether she had found it in herself to forgive Guyger is between her and God. "God knows my heart," she said.

