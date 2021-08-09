Committee selects next group of ERCOT board members, names vice chair

The search continues for three more members.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas announced the selection of Bill Flores, Elaine Mendoza and Zin Smati as directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) board. Flores was also named vice chair.

They will be joining Paul Foster and Dr. Carlos Aguilar in guiding ERCOT's affairs alongside the chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel and the CEO of ERCOT.

“ERCOT has responded well to the Legislature’s direction as conveyed by the PUC when it comes to strengthening the grid,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake. “This latest round of leaders represents a diversity of background and perspective that will only increase the board’s responsiveness to the power needs of Texans across the ERCOT region.”

Here's a bit more information about each member directly from the PUC:

Bill Flores is an entrepreneur, business leader, and public policy leader. He most recently served as the U.S. Representative for the 17th Congressional District of Texas from 2011 through 2021. Mr. Flores has also served in board governance and senior leadership positions for numerous public and private entities. His work has emphasized job creation and retention while generating significant value for investors, including public company shareholders, private-equity investors, public sector pensions, and retirement funds. Mr. Flores is a Texas licensed CPA who earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and his MBA from Houston Baptist University.

Elaine Mendoza is founder, president and CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc., a medical informatics company located in San Antonio. She has been involved in community initiatives revolving around the expansion of educational opportunities, health care, and economic growth both locally and nationally. Ms. Mendoza’s leadership has been affirmed by her appointments to city and state boards and commissions. She is the immediate past Chairman of, and currently serves on the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System. She has previously served on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Ms. Mendoza received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Zin Smati is a corporate director and former president and CEO with over 35 years of U.S. and international experience in the electricity and renewable energy industries. His experience includes over 10 years of service as president and CEO of GDF Suez NA, based in Houston, Texas. He is currently a member of the board of directors of SNC-Lavalin, a public global engineering and services group, and Boralex, a public energy company and major player in renewable energy. He also serves on the board of trustees of the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston. Mr. Smati holds a Ph.D., a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Science degree, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

“Updating the grid is an all-hands-on-deck evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome experienced leadership to our board,” said ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones. “We appreciate the efforts of the Board Selection Committee in choosing leaders of such high caliber.”

The ERCOT Board Selection Committee consists of Arch “Beaver” Aplin, G. Brint Ryan and Bill Jones. Respectively, they were appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan during the 87th regular session.

The search continues for three remaining members. Texans interested in learning more can email the selection committee's search firm at ERCOTBoard@heidrick.com.