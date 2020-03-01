COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The holidays have come and gone and if you ask Richard Brown, a Vietnam veteran still fighting his seventh cancer diagnosis, he says from his exposure to Age,t Orange while serving in Thailand, he's still waiting for his holiday miracle.

"Well, my. It's, it's started getting worse again," Brown said when asked where his cancer stands right now. "They've got me on some kind of pills now."

The tears in Richard's eyes are evident as he continues to stare down the barrel of an uncertain future, his request for benefits from the VA for Agent Orange exposure continue to be denied.

"Somebody do something," Brown said when asked his message to elected leaders. "They don't answer you when you send them letters, they don't do anything but argue with each other up there. They need to get off their tails and do something for their country."

The emotions for Richard are running high today following the news that some 90,000 veterans had their prayers answered with the passage of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, a bill passed and signed into law that could make Vietnam Veterans eligible for thousands of dollars a month in disability benefits.

"Nope. Don't help me a bit. It doesn't help the Thailand veterans," Brown said in response to the new law. "It is a step in the right direction because their finally doing something for somebody."

You might remember Richard, we sat down with him last March, and he said since that time he's sent off nearly 6,000 letters, some of them printed on orange paper and placed in orange envelopes but there's been no response and no movement on his behalf.

"They still just, I don't know why they don't do something for the Thailand veterans," he said. "It's been 50-60 years since we was over there."

Brown said there are two bills he's watching closely, one in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives, he believes that without those passing, he wonders if he'll ever get the the help he deserves.

"Get them passed and get them signed," Brown implored. "There's a lot of guys that are ill. Very ill and their waiting."