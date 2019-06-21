A Galveston County judge granted a change of venue request to Fort Bend County for the man charged with killing 10 people and shooting 13 others at Santa Fe High School.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant for the May 18, 2018, shooting.

Pagourtzis’ attorneys requested the change of venue in January, citing “so much prejudice in the community that the likelihood of Pagourtzis receiving a fair and impartial trial is doubtful.”

State District Judge John Ellisor granted that request in February.

Pagourtzis did not appear in court Friday.

A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2020.

Pagourtzis' attorney Nicholas Poehl said he believes a fairer jury will be found in Fort Bend County compared to Galveston County.

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Shana Fisher Angelique Ramirez was a student at Santa Fe High School. Her family says she was creative beyond belief and was a staple in her family. Christian Riley Garcia Christian Riley Garcia Christian Riley Garcia was a student at Santa Fe High School. Chris Stone Chris Stone Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School. Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student at Santa Fe High School. Cynthia Tisdale (far right) was a full time sub at the school, according to a family member. Jared Black Kimberly Vaughan was a student at Santa Fe High School. Kim Vaughan (left) with her mom Rhonda Hart (right). Hart said her daughter was in art class during the shooting. Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. Kyle McLeod Cynthia Tisdale with her husband, William. Cynthia was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. A photo of Christian Garcia hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A photo of Cynthia Tisdale hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Flowers bearing the names of victims sit among items left at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) People sign a cross for Angelique Ramirez at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images) Chaplins with Billy Graham's ministry sign crosses made by Greg Zanis for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images) Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A cross for Shana Fisher is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) LEAGUE CITY , TX - MAY 20: Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. Last Friday, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Candles are lit at a prayer vigil to remember the victims from the Santa Fe High School shooting at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Podcast: 'Santa Fe: Life After the Shooting'

Reporters Grace White and Matt Keyser returned to Santa Fe a year later. What they found were heartbroken families who are still frustrated by the lack of transparency into the shooting investigation and at politicians, who some say, aren’t following through on making schools safer.

In the six-part podcast Santa Fe: Life After the Shooting, White and Keyser share these families’ stories of heartache and how those 30 minutes on May 18, 2018 have changed their lives forever.

Subscribe and listen to Santa Fe: Life After the Shooting on Apple Podcasts , Google Play , Spotify , Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Episode 1: The Day Everything Changed

A student gunman entered Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. He killed 10 people and wounded 13 others, casting this small Texas town into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

RELATED: 'He died fighting': Family remembers son who fought to save others during Santa Fe shooting

Episode 2: The First Two

Officers John Barnes and Gary Forward were the first two officers to confront the shooter. John nearly died trying to protect hundreds of students.

RELATED: Brothers in arms: Santa Fe ISD officers first to confront the shooter

Episode 3: Grammy

So little do we hear about the long-lasting effects on the victims’ families after a school shooting. This is the window into one family’s grief who is still learning to live without the woman they knew as Grammy.

RELATED: Remembering Grammy: Family still coping with loss a year after school shooting

Episode 4: Survivor's Guilt

For some students who have had to return to Santa Fe High School, going back hasn’t been easy. Walking through the doors of the school serves as a constant reminder of the lives lost, their friends and classmates no longer there.

RELATED: Since Santa Fe shooting, students still carry emotional wounds from tragic day

Episode 5: The Long Road Ahead

Unfortunately, there are people out there who know what these Santa Fe families are going through. The principal of Columbine, two moms from Sandy Hook and the father who lost his daughter in a school shooting in Colorado share their experiences of how they continue to remember their loved ones.

Episode 6: Frustration Fuels Change

For some of these Santa Fe families, they’re frustrated and angry. They want more transparency into the shooting investigation, more accountability from politicians. And they’ve had to fight in hopes of keeping the shooter in prison for the rest of his life.

RELATED: One year after the Santa Fe High School shooting, are students any safer?