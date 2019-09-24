LA PORTE, Texas — Nearly a dozen horses that appeared to be starving are now being cared for by Houston SPCA veterinarians.

The horses were seized from a rural property on Sens Road in La Porte.

The horses were found "severely malnourished and standing in mud up to their hocks, according to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

He said the horses had no access to hay or grass, only weeds.

Animal cruelty investigators say they began receiving reports about the eleven horses years ago.

"We’ve had reports of neglect like this at this property since 2015. Been working with the owner since June," Rosen tweeted.

