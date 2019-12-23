SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting that sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.

Sunday, police announced the arrests of Lawrence Frambs, 21, and Da onte Johnson, 22. Each man is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting at South Park Mall. One man also will face charges for marijuana possession.

Police said they arrested the two men at separate locations on the southeast side Sunday, and added that they know each other.

According to an affidavit, police are looking for a total of five suspects, most of whom appear to know the victims.

The victims have been identified as Phong Troung Le, 17; Son Troung Le, 41; Antoine Spencer, 27; and Elsy Noelia Galeas, 19. An affidavit states that the four were shopping at a jewelry store inside the mall. They purchased something and were told to wait 15 minutes for it to be ready. They went outside for a cigarette break when they were confronted by the suspects who pulled up in a black Dodge Charger.

Lawrence Frambs was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting at South Park Mall on December 18.

KENS 5

Da onte Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KENS 5

Police said Thursday the shooting was not random, noting the victims were intended targets of the Wednesday night attack.

According to an affidavit, ballistic evidence indicates that one of the guns used Wednesday night was also used in the shooting death of Savawn Kyle at the Rim Shopping Center on December 8.

Police were looking for the suspects who fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger. A police spokesperson said they recovered that vehicle and it is in police custody as the investigation into the incident continues.

RELATED: SAPD: Victims in South Park Mall shooting 'were the intended targets'

RELATED: 'They could have killed a child': Woman rushes to aid of shooting victims at South Park Mall