State Representative Brooks Landgraf asks Gov. Greg Abbott to establish teachers as frontline workers

State Representative Brooks Landgraf has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that Texas teachers be classified as frontline workers.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that Texas teachers be classified as frontline workers.

The classification of teachers being known as frontline workers would allow for them to receive the COVID-19 vaccines sooner.

Landgraf expresses how educators are risking contracting COVID-19 each day in the schools and how crucial it is for them to receive the vaccines.

“These individuals are clearly on the frontlines, risking contracting COVID-19 each day in Texas schools in order to continue educating our Texas students. Employees on all levels in Texas public schools are crucial to carrying out the day-to-day operations while ensuring that a superior education is provided to our state’s schoolchildren.”

Landgraf goes on to state how educators must be supported during this critical time.