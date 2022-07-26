SCOTUS issues official judgment on Roe v. Wade prompting Texas' trigger law

Texas' "trigger law" makes nearly all abortions in the state felony crimes and doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

TEXAS, USA — Texas' trigger law will go into effect 30 days from Tuesday after the Supreme Court issued an official judgment on Roe v. Wade, according to the Texas Tribune.

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion. The official judgment, which is separate from the opinion that was announced last month, kicks back abortion laws to individual states.

Texas had a law in place, established by the Texas Legislature last year, that would make abortions illegal almost immediately if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.

After June's opinion, many Texas clinics stopped abortions due to ongoing litigation over whether a 1925 state abortion can be enforced.

Last year, Texas passed a law to ban abortions once a heartbeat could be detected, which is normally around six weeks, and when some women don't know they're pregnant.

What is Texas' trigger law?

The Texas "trigger law" or "Human Life Protection Act" outlaws abortions in Texas.

It will make nearly all abortions in the state felony crimes and doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

On top of that, anti-abortion advocates said the goal is to add civil penalties to the law.

It is expected that roughly half of the states will ban abortion through trigger laws.

Seth Chandler with the University of Houston Law Center sad about 25 states are going to have very strict limits on abortions.

There is one exception to the "trigger law," women can get an abortion if their lives are at risk.