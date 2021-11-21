Supreme Court expected to make ruling Monday on Texas abortion law

When the law first went into effect, the Supreme Court denied a petition to block its enforcement. Conflicting rulings brought the law back to the highest court.

TEXAS, USA — The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling soon on Texas abortion law.

It's been almost three weeks since the highest court rushed to hear arguments over Senate Bill 8.

Lawyer Elizabeth Myers said it's one of the most restrictive abortion laws in U.S. history.

"SB 8 basically bans all abortions after the detection of cardiac activity," said Myers. "Which is normally at about six weeks gestation. [It] is actually about two weeks after you might know you're pregnant."

The Supreme Court announced at least one opinion will be issued Monday. Whether the court gives a ruling on the abortion law is unknown but possible.

Texas Right to Life's Rebecca Parma told KVUE she hopes SB 8 stays in place.

"We want to see all abortion prohibited from the moment of fertilization," said Parma. "That includes banning chemical abortions as well."

Myers believes otherwise.

"Everybody knows this law is unconstitutional for lots of different reasons, not just because it violates Roe," Myers added.

Myers explained how the law works.

"SB 8 is specifically not enforceable by the government, so it is only private enforcement mechanisms," said Myers. "Anyone who violates SB 8 is subject to a lot of lawsuits by anybody across the country."

The law first went into effect in September when the Supreme Court denied the petition to block its enforcement.

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its abortion law, calling it an "offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right. Two days later, it was reinstated by an appeals court, later upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Monday could be the last day the court can decide on Texas cases before they hear more arguments of abortion. A case over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban is set to be heard on Dec. 1.