HUMBLE, Texas — A man who attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old Humble High School student has been arrested.

Eriberto Gomez, 18, is in the Harris County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping and exhibiting a firearm on a school campus.

Police said Gomez drove to Humble High School on Sept. 30 with an AR-15 rifle in his back seat. He then walked into the school and put the 17-year-old girl across his shoulders and ran towards the parking lot.

The girl, who KHOU 11 isn’t identifying, is Gomez’s ex-girlfriend, according to court records.

The girl screamed for Gomez to let him go, police said, but he threw her in the back of his car. A student let her out before Gomez sped away.

A student managed to get the rifle out of Gomez’s car and gave it to an officer.

Gomez is being held on a $75,000 bond for aggravated kidnapping and $75,000 for bringing a weapon to school.