WACO, Texas — A sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was arrested in Waco Monday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Melvin Carl Schrader, 49, had been wanted by since April 2018 when he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements by abandoning his last known address, which was in Bellmead.

Schrader was convicted of indecency with a child after he made sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl in McLennan County in the 90s. He was released from prison in 2005.

He was considered armed and dangerous before he was arrested without incident at a Waco apartment complex.

