Texas to receive $210 million for mental health, substance abuse services

The federal emergency funding will go to substance abuse prevention and recovery and community mental health services.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a rise of mental health needs and the highest record of drug overdose deaths after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will receive an additional $210 million from the federal government to address the state’s issues.

“The federal emergency funding will allow us to address challenges associated with the impact of COVID-19 and help get Texans who need behavioral support on the road to recovery,” said Sonja Gaines of the HHSC.

The funding will go toward more than two dozen initiatives to increase access to recovery support, both virtual and in-person treatment, and overdose reversal education.

The funding will be divided with $135.6 million going toward substance abuse prevention and recovery. The remaining amount will go toward community mental health services.

“This federal funding will allow HHSC to enhance crucial programs and resources for Texans in need of substance abuse or mental health support,” said Gov. Abbott